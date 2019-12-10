Cranberry: 5 Reasons Why You Must Include This Magical Fruit In Your Diet

Cranberry is a magical fruit with numerous health benefits attached to it as cranberry is rich in magnesium, calcium, iron and fibre. It is also a great disease-fighting anti-oxidant which helps in improving the immune system of the body. Consumption of cranberries also means consumption of several vitamins like A, B, C, D vitamin and 6-K. Among countless nutritional benefits attached to it, take a look at some astounding health benefits of cranberry.

Cranberry Health Benefits

A powerhouse of Antioxidants

Regular consumption of cranberries results in improvement of wellness to a great extent. Antioxidants are important for protecting your body from free radicals, which further aids to deadly diseases like cancer and atherosclerosis.

Helps in promoting better digestion

Due to the fibre content in Cranberries, they can help promote better digestion. Individuals suffering from digestive issues or acidity can benefit largely from this fruit. Thus regular consumption of cranberry can truly come to your resue if dealing with health problems related to indigestion.

Good natural sweetener

Cranberry has very less amount of sugar in it. Thus switching this healthy fruits with your other sweet deserts can be a good change towards a healthier diet. Consumption of a handful of cranberries helps to satisfy your sugar cravings without compromising on your insulin levels. Furthermore, the fibre present in cranberries is very filing in nature and helps prevent short hunger pangs.

Boosts your memory

Cranberry helps in enhancing your brainpower due to the rich antioxidants and nutritional factors attached to it. The key here is intake cranberries on a regular basis. Around eight to ten dried cranberries a day can make a lot of difference in your grasping power and memorising ability.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.