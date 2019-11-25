Grooming Mistakes That Should Be Avoided By Men In Order To Make A Good Impression

Men often underestimate the importance of hygiene. Grooming gets your self-esteem and confidence high, but most men are generally unaware of this aspect. Grooming plays a key role in both men and women's lives. Yet, even the most basic of essential grooming is mistaken for many men. Here are a few grooming mistakes made by men-

5 men's grooming mistakes to avoid

Unsightly nails

Dirty, scraggly nails may give a negative first impression. Be it while greeting a friend or giving a work-related seminar, your hands often come under focus. Thus, make sure that you have a manicure package for yourself. Clip the nails in order to display a smooth white border and file the rough edges. Use the small metal filing point to brush the nails below the bottom, and use the tiny clippers to trim any hangnails. Pick up a small brush or toothbrush and use soap if appropriate to wash your nails if you have problems getting your nails clean.

Read: Hair Care: Here Are Four Essential And Simple Grooming Tips For Men

Untrimmed nose and ears

Untrimmed nose or ears can leave a negative impression. To avoid such thing from happening, use a nose and ear trimmer which will cut the hair down easily so no one can see it. A pair of tweezers is a great option if you're more uncomfortable using a trimmer. However, be very careful while trimming your nose or ear to avoid getting cut by the sharp blade.

Read: Personal Grooming Tips: Know How To Develop Magnetic Personality

Body hair

Keeping body hair trimmed with scissors or an electronic trimmer is an important part of grooming. Using wax or sugar kits instead of a razor will give you longer-lasting hair removal results as these tools extract hair from the roots and not just crop them off on the skin.

Read: Male Grooming Tips: How To Maintain A Clear And Glowing Neckline?

Cut your toenails

Guys might remember to cut their fingernails, but toenails is something that is always forgotten as normally toenails are concealed under your shoes and socks. But it is always better to keep yourself clean and not come out as a devil when you go out on the beach, at a pool party or at someone’s house. Make sure to cut them once in 2 weeks.

Read: Beard Grooming 101: How To Grow A Beard; Tips For Beard Care