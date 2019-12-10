Hair Care: Tips On How To Make Your Hair Colour Last Longer This Winter

Changing your hair colour according to trends adds to your fashion statement. It gives you an opportunity to play with your looks. The best way to nail it is by choosing a colour that complements your complexion because, as the seasons change, so does your skin-tone. Winters could be the perfect time to try fresh, new hair colour.

As a change in the hair colour is done by chemical treatment, it is very essential to opt for a professional hair colourist. This can help you maintain your hair colour and also make it last longer. So, here are some tips on how to make your hair colour last longer.

Also read | Hair Colours That Can Help Take Off Years From Your Face And Make You Look Younger

Tips on how to make your hair colour last long

Do not shampoo right away

Hair colour needs at least 24 hours to style in your hair after it is applied to your hair. So, after going home do not shampoo your hair, and let the colour settle properly and also last long. If you shampoo immediately after 24 hours, the hair colour starts fading early.

Also read | Hair Colour Trends You Must Try During This Winter Season

Use hair products meant for coloured hair

You need to strictly use the hair products that are meant to be used for coloured hair only. This tip is extremely important to note, because other hair products may strip out your hair colour.

Not to use hot water

Hot showers not only harm your hair but also strips out any moisture from your skin. Moreover, it makes your hair colour appear dull. For your hair to look shiny and healthy for a long time, it is important to lessen the temperature of water for your hair wash. Also, reduce the number of times you wash your hair every week.

Also read | Hair Colour: Must-try Trendy And Cool Twists To Your Hair This Winter

Try hair mask or hair conditioning treatment

Hair masks and hair oils can add that moisture back to your coloured hair. Invest proper time and condition your hair properly to maintain the hair colour and the quality of hair desired. This will ensure that your hair colour doesn't fade way easily.

Also read | Hair Colouring: Disadvantages That One Must Know About Before Doing It