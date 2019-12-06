Hair Colours That Can Help Take Off Years From Your Face And Make You Look Younger

Changing your hair colour can actually make you make look younger! As bizarre as this may sound, it is indeed a fact. Some hair colours have the ability to transform your personality in such a way that you tend to look younger than your actual age. Nowadays, hair colour trends keep changing very frequently. Even though there is absolutely no hard and fast rule as to which colour one must opt for any peculiar season. There are certain shades which are high in demand at salons because they make you look much younger. Take a look at some hair colours which may make you look younger depending on your skin tone:

Also Read: Hair Colouring: Disadvantages That One Must Know About Before Doing It

Three Must-Try Hair Colours To Make You Look Younger

Light Brown:

This hair colour suits almost every skin tone, especially fair to medium. Light brown shades tend to accentuate the overall look of your face. It helps to brighten your face in such a way, that you tend to look young.

Also Read: Hair Colour Trends You Must Try During This Winter Season

Soft Black

If you have medium to fair skin tone, then soft black hair colour is the shade for you. This hair colour gives your personality a unique look, highlighting your features. In fact, your facials features look quite enhanced when one wears this hair colour.

Also Read: Hair Colour Ideas To Match Indian Skin Tones, Top 3 Hair Colours

Blonde

Colouring your hair in a single shade is not that difficult. It just takes an hour or so in the salon and you're done. The blonde hair colour shade is quintessential the coolest hair colour this winters. However, one needs to make sure that they maintain and style their hair on a routine basis to sustain the shine and colour. This is definitely one of the shades that takes away quite a few years from your actual age.

Also Read: Hairstyling Tips: Five Essential Hair Styling Tools Which Are A Must-have