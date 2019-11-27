Haircare: Get Rid Of Oily Hair This Winter With These Easy Hacks

Be it summer or any season, it is always frustrating to deal with oily hair. People often tend to focus on their skin but forget that their hair needs attention too. Simply washing them every now and then is not enough. When one has oily hair, it becomes utmost important to take care of them during changing seasons. The more one sweats, the greasier the hair gets. If you wish to get rid of oily hair, there are multiple and easily found kitchen ingredients that can be used to fight it. Here are a few remedies to get rid of oily hair.

Home remedies to get rid of Oily Hair

Aloe Vera

This is one of the best natural remedies for oily hair. Use it raw for best results. Combine it with 3 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of Aloe Vera gel and a cup of shampoo. Mix these ingredients well and use it as a shampoo. Practise this twice a week for effective results.

Black Tea

Take a bowl and add half cup water in it. Add two tablespoons of black tea to it and let it boil. Strain the mixture and use that on your hair. Let it sit on your hair for 20 minutes and wash it off later with lukewarm water.

Lemon Juice

Lemon is a versatile ingredient and has a lot of benefits when it comes to hair. Simply take a cup of lemon juice and add water to it to dilute it a bit. Apply it to your hair and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water and keep track for effective results.

Egg and Lemon Juice

Egg and lemon juice combination can do wonders for your hair. Take 2 eggs and separate the yolk. Add lemon juice to it. Spread and apply it thoroughly on the entire scalp and let it sit for 10 minutes. Once it is done, rinse off with normal water or lukewarm water.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Add two to three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a cup of water and mix it well. Firstly, wash the hair with a mild cleanser and then rinse your hair with the apple cider vinegar solution. Leave it on for 5 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

Disclaimer: All the information provided above is curated through sources and various informational websites. Although the tips are generalised, the effects vary from person to person. Consult a doctor before making use of these remedies in your routine.

