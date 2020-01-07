Keto Diet: The Biggest Mistakes To Avoid When On A Ketogenic Diet

A ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that can reportedly help you lose weight. A keto diet can particularly be useful to shed excess body fat without starvation. The ketogenic diet supposedly places the body in a ketosis state, which eventually encourages your body to use fat for energy. It is also popular for reportedly enhancing overall health and making it an effective weight-loss tool.

Keto diet allows people to increase the quantity of fat in place of carbohydrates they consume, so people can include things like butter, cheese and cream, in their diet. Some of the best and easy keto diet options are bacon, eggs, avocado, cucumber, smoothie, hard-boiled eggs, fish, and plain yoghurt. Here are some of the mistakes to avoid when you are on a keto diet.

Sudden change in diet plan:

Sudden alterations in your diet can shock your body, and the results are never good. If you shift to the keto diet in a matter of a day and two, it leaves your body no room for adaptation, and will not respond positively. It is advisable to ease into the diet slowly and by making slow changes to your diet.

Staying Hydrated:

If you are on a keto diet, your body burns fat for energy and when the body initiates this process. It is important to increase the fluid intake. If you do not drink enough water your metabolism will slow down and you will not be able to lose weight. Most importantly, water helps in proper circulation of nutrients and it flushes out toxins and helps to burn fat.

Consuming too much dairy product:

As dairy products seem like perfect low-carb and high-fat food sources, one should remember that excess intake of dairy products like cheese can actually affect your diet plan. If you do not keep a track of dairy products you are consuming, you may also end up overeating. Also, several dairy products even contain sugar, so always check the nutrition label while purchasing them.

It is advisable to consult your doctor first to find out if it is safe for you to try a ketogenic diet, especially if you have type 1 diabetes. Also starting a ketogenic diet or going back to a normal diet afterwards can vary from person to person as everyone's body is different. In case you wish to make dietary changes, only do it under the guidance of your doctor.