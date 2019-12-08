The Debate
Here Are Some Stunning And Gorgeous Hollywood-inspired Christmas Outfits!

Fashion

Along with the Secret Santa plans, you might also be excited about your outfits that you will be wearing at the Christmas party. Here are some stunning ideas!

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood

As the festival season is around, most people must have started decorating Christmas trees at home and the workplace. Along with the Secret Santa plans, many people also get excited about their Christmas party outfits. And who better to get outfit inspirations from than celebrities? Some Hollywood actors have always stunned fans in their stylish public appearances, and stunning Christmas fashion looks. Thus, in order to help you with outfit ideas for this Christmas season, here is a curated list of some Hollywood inspired outfits to make heads turn-

Christmas outfit looks inspired by popular Hollywood celebs-

1. In this picture, Selena Gomez is wearing a white high-slit skirt and a bralette type top with a belt at the waist. She completed the look with gorgeous silver high heels and a diamond neckpiece.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

2. In this picture, Margot Robbie is looking stunning in her whole black outfit. The actor is wearing a high-neck woolen top with black shorts and a black clutch in hand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @margotrobbie on

3. Kendall Jenner is wearing a gorgeous red ruffle dress. This dress screams "Christmas goals".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

4. Jennifer Lopez is wearing a white high-neck top and a black and white check skirt. She completed the look with a beautiful black purse and the perfect Gucci belt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 5. In this picture, Amber Heard is wearing a black sleek dress and looking stunning. Her simple accessories are elevating her overall look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

Here, she is looking ravishing in her dark red high-slit ruffle dress with the same color gumboots.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

Published:
