Here Are Some Stunning And Gorgeous Hollywood-inspired Christmas Outfits!

As the festival season is around, most people must have started decorating Christmas trees at home and the workplace. Along with the Secret Santa plans, many people also get excited about their Christmas party outfits. And who better to get outfit inspirations from than celebrities? Some Hollywood actors have always stunned fans in their stylish public appearances, and stunning Christmas fashion looks. Thus, in order to help you with outfit ideas for this Christmas season, here is a curated list of some Hollywood inspired outfits to make heads turn-

Also read | Christmas 2019: Sara And Ananya's Outfits To Take Cues From This Festive Season

Christmas outfit looks inspired by popular Hollywood celebs-

1. In this picture, Selena Gomez is wearing a white high-slit skirt and a bralette type top with a belt at the waist. She completed the look with gorgeous silver high heels and a diamond neckpiece.

Also read | New Year Outfits That You Can Slay In The Year-ending Celebrations

2. In this picture, Margot Robbie is looking stunning in her whole black outfit. The actor is wearing a high-neck woolen top with black shorts and a black clutch in hand.

3. Kendall Jenner is wearing a gorgeous red ruffle dress. This dress screams "Christmas goals".

Also read | New Year's Party: Different Ideas To Enhance Your Party Outfit

4. Jennifer Lopez is wearing a white high-neck top and a black and white check skirt. She completed the look with a beautiful black purse and the perfect Gucci belt.

5. In this picture, Amber Heard is wearing a black sleek dress and looking stunning. Her simple accessories are elevating her overall look.

Here, she is looking ravishing in her dark red high-slit ruffle dress with the same color gumboots.

Also read | Bollywood: From Sonam To Janhvi, Here's A Few Style Inspirations For That New Year's Party