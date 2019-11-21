Christmas 2019: Sara And Ananya's Outfits To Take Cues From This Festive Season

As the jolly season is approaching near, you must have started to ornate Christmas trees at home and the workplace. Along with the Secret Santa game plans, you must be excited about the fresh outfits to wear at the Christmas party. For your assistance, we have curated some Bollywood inspired outfits to make heads turn that day.

1. Sara Ali Khan's little red dress

Like many other occasions, red colour is dominant at Christmas as well. Slightly different from the mainstream little black dress, opt for the little red dress this festive season. Sara Ali Khan has donned a stylish red dress in this picture. With the plunging neckline, the red dress is flaunting Sara’s well-toned body. This collared dress has puffed shoulders, giving it a formal touch. You can sport large loop earrings or pendant to complete this look. Choose minimal makeup or nude shade for a fresh look with this little red dress. Wear black or red high heels for a complete look.

2. Kiara Advani's high slit dreamy gown

Pick up a high slit off-shoulder gown, just like Kiara Advani in this picture. Boasting of its golden sheen, this grandeur yellow gown is studded with sequins in the middle. Apply pink lip colour and go for smokey eyes for a proper party look. The Kabir Singh actor has worn multi-coloured strappy heels in this picture. You can go for high heels and tie your hair in a messy bun for a rounded off look.

3. Ananya Panday's sequined white dress

To give out Christmassy vibes, opt for a white coloured sequined dress just like Ananya Panday. The actor is giving out major fashion goals with this outfit. Adorned with glistening tiny discs, this classic outfit will look perfect under strong lights. With a v-shaped neck outfit, Ananya has opted for cutesy white sandals and has applied minimal makeup with glossy pink lipstick and white eye shadow for a complete look.

