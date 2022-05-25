Hina Khan Takes Over Streets Of France In Chic Blazer As She Attends Cannes 2022 In Style

Popular television actor Hina Khan has been making heads turn on the internet as she attends the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022 in style. The actor took to her social media account to share a few glimpses of her chic look on May 25 and wowed her fans and followers. She ditched the gown and opted for a smart suit and was hailed for her look online.

Hina Khan at Cannes 2022

The popular actor has been taking to social media to share glimpses of her elegant look from the French Riviera. On May 25, she headed to the prestigious event in a bright blue and black outfit that she paired with a matching blazer, which took it to the next level. She also donned high heel boots and tied her hair in a bun, giving her a regal look. The actor put on sunglasses and wore brown lipstick as she posed for the camera in style. She captioned her post, "I choose blue today" and several friends and fans hailed her gorgeous look.

Have a look at Hina Khan's look from Cannes 2022:

Hina Khan's Cannes outfits

This is not the first time the actor has opted for a blazer at the Cannes Film Festival and had earlier donned a smart black suit for one of her interviews at the location. She donned an all-black ensemble, and her jacket had a shimmering diamond-studded design along the silk black lapel collar. She also wore matching diamond earrings and netizens hailed her simple yet elegant look.

Hina Khan's recent look from the event went viral on social media as she donned an elegant pastel blue gown with delicate sheer detailing. Her outfit had a plunging neckline, which was covered with a shimmering, delicately designed neckline, which took it up a notch. She wore matching earrings and went for a minimalistic make-up look as she attended Cannes 2022.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's very first look at the film festival left fans in awe as she pained the town red with her look. She opted for a pleated off-shoulder maroon gown. She paired her look with stunning silver heels as she posed against some scenic views. She wore gorgeous blue earrings with her outfit and was also caught in some candid moments.

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan