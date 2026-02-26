Updated 26 February 2026 at 14:20 IST
Holi 2026 Special: Try These Hacks To Make The Perfect Gujiya At Home
Holi 2026 Special: The festival of colours brings with it a lavish feast made up of several sweet and savoury items. Gujiyas are one such quintessential food item to prepare on holi.
No Holi celebration feels complete without a plate full of crispy, golden gujiyas. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 4, and the preparations for the same are already underway. Houses are bustling with the smell of fresh ghee and roasted khoya. While families come together to prepare the classic Holi snack at home, it is not as easy as it appears. Check out a few simple hacks that can help you achieve perfectly flaky and delicious gujiyas every single time.
The dough texture
The secret to a crisp outer layer lies in the dough. Use refined flour (maida) with enough ghee mixed in to create a “moyan.” How to test? When you press a fistful of dough, and it holds its shape, the ghee proportion is perfect. Always knead with cold water and let the dough rest for at least 20–30 minutes to ensure flakiness.
Add sugar only after the khoya is properly roasted
Traditional gujiya filling is made with khoya (mawa), powdered sugar, chopped nuts, raisins and desiccated coconut. Roast the khoya on a low flame until it turns light golden and aromatic. Make sure it cools completely before mixing in sugar. Adding sugar to hot khoya can make the filling watery.
Be mindful of the stuffing
It’s tempting to pack in extra filling, but overstuffed gujiyas often burst while frying. Add one to one-and-a-half teaspoons of filling, leaving enough space to seal the edges comfortably.
Seal it shut
Lightly brush the edges with water or milk before folding. Press firmly and twist the edges into a pleated pattern for that classic festive look. If you’re short on time, use a gujiya mould for even shaping and tighter sealing.
Use low heat for frying
Always fry gujiyas on low to medium heat. Dropping them into very hot oil can brown the outer layer too quickly while leaving the inside undercooked. Slow frying ensures even cooking and a crisp texture.
The extra-sweet tip
For a glossy finish, dip freshly fried gujiyas in one-string sugar syrup for a few seconds and let them dry on a plate. This hack adds extra sweetness and festive shine.
Give your gujiyas a healthy spin
If you prefer a lighter option this Holi, brush the gujiyas with ghee and bake or air fry them until golden. They turn crisp without deep frying and still taste indulgent.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 14:20 IST