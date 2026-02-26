Holi 2026 Special: Try These Hacks To Make The Perfect Gujiya At Home

No Holi celebration feels complete without a plate full of crispy, golden gujiyas. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 4, and the preparations for the same are already underway. Houses are bustling with the smell of fresh ghee and roasted khoya. While families come together to prepare the classic Holi snack at home, it is not as easy as it appears. Check out a few simple hacks that can help you achieve perfectly flaky and delicious gujiyas every single time.

The dough texture

The secret to a crisp outer layer lies in the dough. Use refined flour (maida) with enough ghee mixed in to create a “moyan.” How to test? When you press a fistful of dough, and it holds its shape, the ghee proportion is perfect. Always knead with cold water and let the dough rest for at least 20–30 minutes to ensure flakiness.

Add sugar only after the khoya is properly roasted

Traditional gujiya filling is made with khoya (mawa), powdered sugar, chopped nuts, raisins and desiccated coconut. Roast the khoya on a low flame until it turns light golden and aromatic. Make sure it cools completely before mixing in sugar. Adding sugar to hot khoya can make the filling watery.



Be mindful of the stuffing

It’s tempting to pack in extra filling, but overstuffed gujiyas often burst while frying. Add one to one-and-a-half teaspoons of filling, leaving enough space to seal the edges comfortably.

Seal it shut

Lightly brush the edges with water or milk before folding. Press firmly and twist the edges into a pleated pattern for that classic festive look. If you’re short on time, use a gujiya mould for even shaping and tighter sealing.



Use low heat for frying

Always fry gujiyas on low to medium heat. Dropping them into very hot oil can brown the outer layer too quickly while leaving the inside undercooked. Slow frying ensures even cooking and a crisp texture.

The extra-sweet tip

For a glossy finish, dip freshly fried gujiyas in one-string sugar syrup for a few seconds and let them dry on a plate. This hack adds extra sweetness and festive shine.

Give your gujiyas a healthy spin