Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Ingrown Hair At Home; See Tips And Process

Deep and ingrown hair is not difficult to remove, but can also produce inflammation of hair follicles. It can happen as a result of frequent shaving, waxing or trying various other hair removal methods. This hair can worsen if infected and it can be characterised as 'Razor Bumps'.

Also, they look similar to a pimple. Although, it is not a serious problem to deal with, it can be frustrating sometimes. Here we have listed a few home remedies to get rid of ingrown hair.

Sugar

Sugar is commonly used to treat ingrown hair. Take one cup of white sugar with half a cup of extra virgin oil. Later, also add a few drops of tea tree oil to the paste. Once the mixture is ready, apply it on the affected hair with the help of a cotton ball. Scrub this mixture gently in a circular motion for a few minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water. For best results, try this process twice a week.

Baking Soda

Baking soda has anti-inflammatory properties which work as a wonderful remedy for treating ingrown hair. It can also reduce itching and redness caused by ingrown hair. Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda in 1 cup of water.

Prepare the paste thoroughly and apply it on the affected area with the help of a cotton ball. Leave it for 5 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. Try the process 2-3 times in a day for best results.

Aspirin

The aspirin tablet has anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing inflammation. Take two aspirin tablets and soak them in one teaspoonful of warm water until it forms a paste-like consistency. Now, add one teaspoonful of honey to it and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for 10 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water and then gently pat the skin dry.

Salt

Salt does wonders to your skin and it promotes blood circulation and reduces inflammation. Mix a few drops of water and salt, make a paste and massage it on your infected skin caused by an ingrown hair. Leave it for 10 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water. You can use the treatment twice a day until you get rid of your ingrown hair problem.

Honey

Honey is known as an antiseptic agent which reduces swelling and inflammation caused due to ingrown hair. Apply a layer of honey directly on the infected area. Massage for a few minutes and leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. You can also use raw processed honey all over your body including your pubic area and is considered as one of the best home remedies for ingrown hair.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

