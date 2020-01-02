Health Benefits Of Using Garlic For Thick And Lustrous Hair

Other than being a must-needed spice in an Indian kitchen, garlic, reportedly, also has several health benefits. Garlic, a plant closely related to onions and shallots, offers us much more than just the tadka to cooked dal. According to a leading health magazine, ancient medical texts from China, Greece, Rome and Egypt have shown that garlic can be used to treat several health conditions. Ayurveda too underscores the myriad benefits of garlic. Technically, garlic is neither a herb nor a spice. Used topically or as a part of your diet, garlic has properties that may help with hair growth. Check here some benefits of garlic for healthy hair. All the given benefits and uses of garlic are stated by the medical education journal Healthline.

Benefits of garlic for healthy hair

Garlic prevents causing the scalp from getting damaged. It has anti-microbial properties that help kill germs and bacteria. Garlic also further inhabitants hair growth.

Raw garlic boosts collagen production that helps stimulate hair growth. It is known to be rich in Vitamin C which is great for promoting hair health.

The presence of selenium content in garlic helps boost blood circulation for maximum nourishment.

Usage of garlic for healthy hair helps cleanse hair follicles, strengthens them and prevents clogging, further curbing hair loss.

Garlic helps calm aggravated scalp and treats issues like dandruff.

The high content of minerals like calcium, zinc and sulfur in garlic leads to hair growth.

Uses of garlic for healthy hair

There are several garlic-infused hair treatments and garlic oils in the market. It’s important to note that garlic cooking oil and garlic essential oil aren’t the same thing. Garlic essential oil is very concentrated and often contains alcohol as part of storing the extracted garlic oil. For better garlic health benefits you can prepare garlic hair masks. You can also make your own garlic conditioner using ingredients from your kitchen. Infusing garlic with other healthy ingredients also has good health benefits for hair. You can prepare a garlic + olive oil + jojoba oil + coconut oil, garlic + honey, garlic + ginger + coconut oil or garlic + egg + honey + olive oil paste.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

