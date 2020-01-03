Hair Care Tips: How To Protect Your Mane While You Are Sleeping

Whenever you wake up in the morning, you tend to find a lot of hair on your pillow, you are not alone. Many people lose about 100 to 125 hairs in a day or a 24-hour cycle. But there are plenty of ways to protect your hair while you are having your very important beauty sleep. Keep reading to know the best ways to protect your hair while sleeping.

ALSO READ: Health Benefits Of Using Garlic For Thick And Lustrous Hair

Don’t sleep with wet hair

There is a lot of time-saving advantage when you wash your hair at night. But do not forget that it is super important to dry your hair completely to prevent tugging and breakage. Microfiber hair towels are a great option to speed up drying without heat.

Sleep with hair tied up

Cover your hair with a scarf or headwrap to reduce tangles during the sleep. Tie up your hair up in a messy bun or high ponytail while you are asleep. Also, having your hair in a braid overnight will save your ends from excessive breakage.

Sleep on a silk pillow

Use high-quality silk pillows to avoid excessive damage and pulling of your hair. Silk or satin is far more gentle for hair than average pillowcases as it will also reduce breakage. Research says that cotton pillowcases absorb moisture from hair which lead to knots or tangles. However, on the other hand, silk is non-absorbent, less stressful on the hair, and can reduce breakage.

ALSO READ: Benefits Of Beetroot And Carrots For The Skin, Hair, Body And Brain

Brush before bed

Do not go to bed with tons of tangles in your hair that could only get worse while you're sleeping. Hence, brush your hair before bed so that you are tangle-free. Use a wide-toothed comb and brush your hair gently from the tips to the roots.

Apply an overnight treatment

Like skin, the hair also needs some overnight treatments during sleep. Put 4-5 drops of lemongrass or argan oil in your hands and apply it to the ends of your hair before you go to bed. You could also try a commercial masque designed specifically for overnight treatment. Comb the masque through your hair and protect your pillowcase with a soft towel or well-worn t-shirt.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Diet Plan To Promote Healthy Hair: Food Items You Should Consume Daily

ALSO READ: 5 Effective Steps For A Healthy Haircare Routine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.