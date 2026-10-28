How Ethnix By Raymond Is Redefining Menswear For The Modern Groom This Wedding Season

Ethnix by Raymond has firmly established itself as a top choice for men curating the perfect ethnic wardrobe, whether for their own big day or the surrounding celebrations. As the festive and wedding season approaches, we spoke with Vipul Mathur, Chief Business Officer at Ethnix, and Kalpana Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Raymond Lifestyle, right after the brand unveiled its latest lineup, 'Wedding Stories'.

What is 'Wedding Stories'?

Speaking on the concept behind Ethnix and its latest "designer edit," Vipul Mathur highlighted how the brand caters to the evolving Indian man.

"Ethnix focuses on grooms and special occasions for Indian men," Mathur explained. "Raymond is a 100-year-old brand that has served Indian consumers across generations. However, consumption habits have shifted. Consumers today are becoming far more experimental and keen on incorporating richer Indian wear into their celebrations. Ethnix fills that exact space."

Kalpana Singh echoed this shift, noting, "Increasingly, men have become a lot more expressive and experimental with ethnic fashion."

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Elaborating on the Autumn/Winter collection presented on the runway, Mathur added, "For this edition of Lakmé Fashion Week, our designer edit covers the entire spectrum for both the groom and his squad. Whether it is a traditional sherwani for the shaadi, an Indo-Western silhouette for the reception, or lighter ensembles tailored for the mehndi, haldi, and roka, we have every ceremony covered."

Raymond's shift toward ethnic heritage

While Raymond remains synonymous with classic formal suiting, entering the traditional menswear segment was a direct response to changing cultural aspirations.

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"In earlier decades, the aspiration leaned heavily toward Western attire," Mathur noted. "Today, as pride in Indian heritage continues to rise across the country, men want to celebrate what India has to offer—from intricate Zardozi and detailed embroidery to classic Chikankari. It is inspiring to see Indian men choose traditional crafts reinterpreted through modern, structured fits for the most significant milestones of their lives. For Raymond, this was a natural progression to deepen our relationship with our long-standing customers."

How Raymond's Ethnix stands out in a saturated market

In a segment historically dominated by legacy regional players and unorganised markets, Ethnix relies on its core heritage to differentiate itself.

"Because Ethnix carries the Raymond legacy, the consumer automatically gets built-in trust, premium fabrics, precise tailoring, and an exceptional fit," Mathur explained. "To cater to a younger demographic, we’ve brought in contemporary cuts, vibrant palettes, and subtle embellishments. Our design team blends traditional Indian craft with modern trends to create pieces that feel fresh yet timeless."

Singh emphasised that the brand’s focus on quality gives it a distinct advantage: "Ethnic wear in India spans a wide spectrum of price points and quality levels. During weddings, families and grooms prefer reliability above all else. In a category that can often feel fragmented, Raymond offers a trusted benchmark for design, fabric, and durability."