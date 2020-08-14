Independence Day 2020: Ideas For Fashion Accessories To Dress Up For The Day

Independence Day is around the corners and planning to celebrate the significant day is at its peaks for many. While it is not possible to celebrate the day this year with much fan-fare owing to the pandemic, one can certainly indulge in some Independence day theme fashion and post pics on social media Here are some help and tips to take from the below list to ace your Independence Day fashion-

Independence Day 2020: Try out these latest fashion accessories ideas on this day

Tricoloured bangles

You can try these tricolour bangles with a plain white saree or even with a traditional saree in green or orange colour. Also, if you are busy and cannot take out time to coordinate tricolour clothes, you can just buy bangles in the shade of the Indian flag. Wear those bangles with any outfit, be it jeans, kurta, or a dress to celebrate Independence Day 2020

A tricolour sari with a nose ring

Opt for a traditional saree or Kurta Pyjama on this Independence Day and pair it with a Marathi style nose ring. Trying this stylish look with a super cool traditional Marathi nose ring is in trend. Maharashtrian girls mostly wear this traditional nose ring when they go for rallies and other social and traditional functions on Independence Day.

Traditional Kolhapuris

Marathi Pheta with a traditional outfit like saree, Kurta Pyjama, or a traditional Marathi saree is one of the coolest combinations to opt on Independence day 2020. It is basically time for girls to dig their mother’s wardrobe and find a crisp orange or green saree. Simply pair the traditional saree with western Tadka by wearing a white crop top or shirt. Finish this look with Kolhapuris which will surely look superb.

Pick up a white kurta

If you are trying to go for a simple look, just pick you plain white kurta or gown and make your look simple. You can try this look without complicating things and pairing it with oxidised jewellery, tricoloured earrings and bracelet. On the Independence Day 2020, picking a simple kurta with hues of white, orange and green colour will finish your classic Independence Day look. Matching your kurta with matching earrings and bracelet will make your look festive-friendly.

Tricolour ear-rings, handbags or scarfs

You can opt for a tricolour handbag with your outfit on the Independence Day 2020. Wear a tricolour scarf around your neck with a white short kurta and a pair of denim jeans. This is the best pick for those who want to go for a simple and patriotic yet fashionable statement on this Independence Day.

