Street Singer Who Heard Bollywood's Calling, Performed On Indian Idol, Now Lives Off Donated Food And Charity

The film industry is indeed a strange place. While working here, several became affluent stars and those who many bet had a promising future, were forgotten without a trace. Back in 2019, internet discovered Ranu Mondal as her rendition of Lata Manegshkar's Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, sung at the Ranaghat Railway Station, was captured and widely circulated online. Ranu may have lived in penury back then, but netizens said that she had untapped singing talent. As her singing reels went viral, she caught the attention of music composer Himesh Reshammiya.

Himesh invited her to Mumbai. At the time, he was a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol 11. Ranu sang on the stage of Indian Idol, in what marked her first exposure to the glitz, glam and fame of the entertainment industry. Himesh recorded some songs with her too, like Teri Meri Kahani in Happy Hardy And Heer, Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0, Aadat and a few more. She also collaborated with Bangladeshi superstar Hero Alom.

Ranu Mondal's home in Ranaghat is in a very bad state | Image: X

However, as quickly fame came her way, so did oblivion. As internet found a new viral star, Ranu was forgotten. She went back to her modest beginnings in Ranaghat. At present, her mental, physical and financial condition is not good. As per a video shared by YouTuber Nishu Tiwari, Ranu's home is in a dilapidated condition, with trash littered on the floor all over and cracked walls surround her. Not only this, Ranu eats on a plastic sheet and is dependent on neighbours for food and other essentials. The YouTuber took some food for Ranu and she was delighted to see this. Her days pass by as monetary donations help her survive.

As per her neighbour, Ranu's mental condition is also in a bad state. Allegedly, she keeps forgetting things and essential information. Even her grocery bills are paid by others. Ranu is a living reminder of the age old adage - fame is fleeting.