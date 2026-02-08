Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Host Baby Shower, Kareena Kapoor, Anil, Arjun, Khushi, Shanaya And Anshula Kapoor Attend

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome their second child. The actress was at the center of pregnancy speculation late last year after reports claimed that she was expecting another baby with her businessman husband. In November 2025, she posted some pictures flaunting her baby bump and confirmed that she was indeed expecting to be a mother. Back then, the Neerja actress also revealed that her due date was in Spring 2026.

As Sonam is in the final leg of her pregnancy, the Kapoor family hosted a baby shower, where celebs turned up in style. From Sonam's family, her father Anil Kapoor was snapped arriving for the event in a multi-colour kurta and pyjama.

Anil Kapoor snapped at Sonam's baby shower | Image: X

Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor also turned up in a red kurta and pyjama. The Gunday actor was seen greeting a paparazzi before he made his way inside the event venue.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also marked her presence at Sonam's baby shower. She was dressed in a multi-colour kurta and leggings and exuded royal vibes. She also waved at the paparazzi as she arrived for her Veere Di Wedding co-star's event.

Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, his son Ahaan and actress daughter Shanaya Kapoor were also snapped at the celebrations. Shanaya will be seen in the upcoming survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, set to release on February 13. She took time out from the promotions of her movie to participate in the family event.

Anshula Kapoor and her fiancé Rohan Thakkar, who might marry this year, were also snapped at Sonam's baby shower on Sunday evening.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar at Sonam's baby shower | Image: X

Khushi Kapoor turned up in a yellow saree.

Masaba Gupta looked stunning in a white indo-western outfit.

Masaba Gupta at Sonam's baby shower | Image: Varinder Chawla