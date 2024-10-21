sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:22 IST, October 21st 2024

Isha Ambani Stuns In Plunging Neckline Gilet And Pierced Skirt As She Bags 'Icon Of The Year' Award

Isha completed her look with oversized diamond-studded earrings and rings, maintaining a powerful yet understated boss-lady aesthetic.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Isha Ambani Receives ‘Icon of the Year’ Award in Stunning Rs 9 Lakh Schiaparelli Ensemble.
Isha Ambani Receives ‘Icon of the Year’ Award in Stunning Rs 9 Lakh Schiaparelli Ensemble. | Image: Instagram
