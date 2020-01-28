Jade Rollers For Skin: Know The Effects, Benefits, And The Right Method To Use Them

The jade rollers have seen a steady rise in the beauty industry over the past 2 years, even though some are sceptical about their effectiveness as they just look too pretty to actually have any benefit. While these rollers may not save you from acne breakouts and wrinkles altogether, they surely are useful depending on what beauty and health benefits one is looking out for. Take a look.

Jade roller for face: benefits

A Chinese medicine dermatology expert's interview published in a reputed daily mentioned that a jade roller can reduce puffiness of the face by increasing lymphatic drainage and by improving blood circulation. The concept of jade rollers is derived from ancient Chinese rituals where pressure is applied to the skin and the underlying tissue to create movement beneath the skin surface. It is said that makeup stays better once you massage your face with a jade roller, but this fact completely depends from person to person. It is also advised to moisturise the skin before using jade rollers.

How to use jade rollers

There is a proper method of jade rolling and one should not just do this in a haphazard manner. It can be said that jade rolling is like foam rolling, but is of course painless.

Neck – Always start with the neck to ease up blood circulation as not many people massage their necks as much they should. Start jade rolling by placing the roller at the back of your neck and rolling downwards on both sides laterally. Then move the roller to the front and roll from the jawline to the collarbone.

Cheeks – From the middle of the face, push the roller outwards to the sides of the face.

Forehead – Start rolling from your hairline down to your eyebrow, and then between the brows and end it by rolling it horizontally across the temple.

Eyes- Start rolling the jade roller from the outer corner of the towards the inner corner and repeat the same on both eyes.

Note- If you feel pain after jade rolling, then there is something wrong with the technique or directions that you are following. In such cases, you must consult a beauty expert or even a physician for that matter.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.