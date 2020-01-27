Manish Malhotra Spills The Beans On Beauty Trends And His Favourite Bollywood Divas

Ace designer Manish Malhotra has completed 30 glorious years in the Bollywood and fashion industry. With his label flourishing with each passing year, Manish has also worked in several films. With around more than three decades in the industry, Manish has inevitably garnered a profound knowledge when it comes to sartorial or beauty trends. Recently, the designer spilt the beans on his choice of 'flawless' divas and beauty trends to an online portal. When quipped on which Bollywood actor has flawless skin, he was quick to reply with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yami Gautam's name. Manish was also asked which Bollywood diva has her glam game on point.

Manish revealed that Rekha is a true diva

To this, he took veteran actor Rekha's name. Calling Rekha =a true diva, he said that even if she is wearing a simple white coloured cotton salwar-kameez, she will compliment it with a red or burgundy lipstick. Manish further added that Rekha has become synonymous with dark red lipstick now. Talking about beauty trends, Manish revealed that he loves the glitter eyeliners. He said that they add the glimmer and gloss to every look. He advised that one can add that metallic colour on the eyelids if the outfit is too simple.

Manish reveals the beauty trend he dislikes

Manish also spoke about the beauty trend he dislikes. Like literally anybody else, Manish replied that he dislikes it when there is too much makeup on. He said that he likes metallic eye make up paired with a softer lip colour or just plain eyes paired with a dark lip colour. When Manish was asked whether he will pick a red lip over a neutral one, he replied that he would pick a red lip shade for someone who does not have a very happy eye-makeup but he is going to pick a neutral shade for some with glittery or heavy eye make-up.

Image Courtesy: Manish Malhotra Instagram

