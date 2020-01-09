This Japanese Beauty Massage Will Give You Glowing Skin In No Time, Take A Look

Japanese skincare is known to have an extremely holistic approach when it comes to the techniques that are used. This Japanese beauty massage is known to have multiple benefits.
The author of the book Pure Skin, Victoria Tsai in an interview talked about this Japanese massage that is the secret of multiple women in Japan for their glowing skin.
Pure Skin author Victoria Tsai compiled age-old Japanese skincare secrets in her book. One major highlight in this book is the 2-step massage that Victoria has revealed. This Japanese beauty routine does not require any specific product and can easily blend in with your everyday skincare routine.
In an interview with a media portal, Victoria Tsai said that this Japanese beauty practice is proven to de-puff facial skin and promote microcirculation. These massages are known as Yuyake facial massage and Asayake facial massage.
Asayake facial massage needs to be done in the morning to get that morning glow and Yuyake facial massage needs to be done in the evening before your day comes to an end to get that evening glow.
Read about this two-step Japanese beauty massage to get that glowing skin.
