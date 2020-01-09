This Japanese Beauty Massage Will Give You Glowing Skin In No Time, Take A Look

Japanese skincare is known to have an extremely holistic approach when it comes to the techniques that are used. This Japanese beauty massage is known to have multiple benefits.

The author of the book Pure Skin, Victoria Tsai in an interview talked about this Japanese massage that is the secret of multiple women in Japan for their glowing skin.

Japanese massage to get glowing skin

Pure Skin author Victoria Tsai compiled age-old Japanese skincare secrets in her book. One major highlight in this book is the 2-step massage that Victoria has revealed. This Japanese beauty routine does not require any specific product and can easily blend in with your everyday skincare routine.

In an interview with a media portal, Victoria Tsai said that this Japanese beauty practice is proven to de-puff facial skin and promote microcirculation. These massages are known as Yuyake facial massage and Asayake facial massage.

Asayake facial massage needs to be done in the morning to get that morning glow and Yuyake facial massage needs to be done in the evening before your day comes to an end to get that evening glow.

Read about this two-step Japanese beauty massage to get that glowing skin.

Asayake Facial Massage (morning glow):

Step 1 – Dip your hands in chilled cold water before you start with your massage.

Step 2 – Apply moisturiser on your hands and glide them on your skin.

Step 3 – Massage your hands in an upward motion along your neck.

Step 4 – Place your fingers against your nose and move them in an outward motion from your nose to your ear.

Step 5 – Next, place your fingers above your eyebrows and glide them towards your hairline.

Yuyake Facial Massage (Evening glow)

Step 1 – Rub your hands together and warm them up. Start the massage by placing your fingers just above your hairline. Start moving your fingers away from your forehead in a back and forth motion on the scalp. This step will help in releasing tension and start the process of detoxification.

Step 2 – Apply some moisturiser on your hands. Now place your fingers above the inner corner of your eyebrows and move them outwards towards the end of the brow stopping right in front of the ears.

Step 3 – Now take your forefingers and middle fingers and place them at the base of the nose and move it in an outward direction along the cheekbones.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock