Janhvi Kapoor To Mouni Roy: When Bollywood Actors Looked Drop Dead Gorgeous In Red Sarees

If there’s one ethnic essential every Indian woman must-have, it is a red saree. Even divas from the Bollywood industry swear by it. They are known for creating some major style statements by pulling off a variety of looks so gracefully. From a sequin gown to a red-coloured saree, these celebrities never fail to impress the fans with their looks. Be it Alia Bhatt’s Durga Puja look or Kajol ‘s Tanhaji promotions’ look, they sure know how to slay in red.

Bollywood actors who taught their fans to slay in a red saree

Janhvi Kapoor

For one of her shoots, Jahnvi Kapoor wore a red saree with some detailing of sequin in a bold red colour. With a beautiful sequin border, she paired the saree with an embroidered sequined blouse. The blouse had a beautiful deep neckline that toned up her look even more. Going for minimal makeup, the actor beautifully flaunted her waves.

Sara Ali Khan

For one of her magazine photoshoots, Sara Ali Khan flaunted a red saree with a modern twist. With multicoloured and two-tiered ruffles all over, her blouse had a deep-neck with heavy ruffles on the sleeves. With statement earrings, the actor went for a messy ponytail as her hairstyle.

Malaika Arora

For one of her shoots, Malaika Arora fashioned an out-of-the-box red saree. With a chunky two-tiered necklace and a sleeveless blouse, the actor accessorised her saree with a waist-belt. She looked stunning with her slicked-back open hair and pretty makeup.

Mouni Roy

For a recent photoshoot, Mouni Roy opted for a pretty red sequin saree. The actor’s saree had a sequin border and ruffles all over. With a beautiful knot in the back, Roy's blouse was fully embroidered with sequin.

Kajol

For her New Year's post, Kajol wore a beautiful red saree. With a heavy embroidered border, she topped the saree with a sleeveless red blouse. With a messy ponytail, she accessorised the look with a choker neckpiece.

