The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Janhvi Kapoor To Mouni Roy: When Bollywood Actors Looked Drop Dead Gorgeous In Red Sarees

Fashion

Bollywood actors are often spotted slaying in different outfits, including red sarees. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy & others in stunning red sarees.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

If there’s one ethnic essential every Indian woman must-have, it is a red saree. Even divas from the Bollywood industry swear by it. They are known for creating some major style statements by pulling off a variety of looks so gracefully. From a sequin gown to a red-coloured saree, these celebrities never fail to impress the fans with their looks. Be it Alia Bhatt’s Durga Puja look or Kajol ‘s Tanhaji promotions’ look, they sure know how to slay in red. 

Bollywood actors who taught their fans to slay in a red saree

Janhvi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

For one of her shoots, Jahnvi Kapoor wore a red saree with some detailing of sequin in a bold red colour. With a beautiful sequin border, she paired the saree with an embroidered sequined blouse. The blouse had a beautiful deep neckline that toned up her look even more. Going for minimal makeup, the actor beautifully flaunted her waves. 

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's Varanasi Temple Visit Stirs Controversy; Kashi Vikas Samiti Objects

Sara Ali Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

For one of her magazine photoshoots, Sara Ali Khan flaunted a red saree with a modern twist. With multicoloured and two-tiered ruffles all over, her blouse had a deep-neck with heavy ruffles on the sleeves. With statement earrings, the actor went for a messy ponytail as her hairstyle. 

Malaika Arora

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

For one of her shoots, Malaika Arora fashioned an out-of-the-box red saree. With a chunky two-tiered necklace and a sleeveless blouse, the actor accessorised her saree with a waist-belt. She looked stunning with her slicked-back open hair and pretty makeup. 

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Sure Knows How To Carry Soft Wavy Hairstyles With A Lot Of Oomph, See Pics

Mouni Roy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

For a recent photoshoot, Mouni Roy opted for a pretty red sequin saree. The actor’s saree had a sequin border and ruffles all over. With a beautiful knot in the back, Roy's blouse was fully embroidered with sequin.

Kajol

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

For her New Year's post, Kajol wore a beautiful red saree. With a heavy embroidered border, she topped the saree with a sleeveless red blouse. With a messy ponytail, she accessorised the look with a choker neckpiece. 

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor's Throwback Video From Her School Days Catches Netizens' Attention Again

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor's Love For Photography Is Evident From THESE Pics; Check Out

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA