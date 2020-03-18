Janhvi Kapoor's Love For Photography Is Evident From THESE Pics; Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newbies in the tinsel town who has a massive social media presence. The Dhadak actor is not only a lover of movies, she is also known to have a fondness for photography. Check out a few pictures taken by her.

Janhvi Kapoor’s photography skills

Janhvi Kapoor has more than 8 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram where she keeps her fans updated. Before rising to fame, Janhvi used to upload pictures of different places and more which are reportedly clicked by her. Some of them are below.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak along with Ishaan Khatter. The movie was extensively shot in Rajasthan. After the poster of the film was out, Janhvi shared a few pictures from the sets. It showed the beautiful locations captured by her.

During Sonam’s wedding, Janhvi uploaded a picture of the bride and the groom. In it, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were seen sitting groomed in their wedding dress.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is also flooded with pictures of her vacation in the beaches.

Janhvi also captured the beautiful sky during her vacation time. The vivid colour of the sky can clearly be seen in her pictures. She even uploaded pictures of various landscapes.

