The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Janhvi Kapoor's Love For Photography Is Evident From THESE Pics; Check Out

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newbies in the tinsel town who has a massive social media presence. The Dhadak actor has a fondness for photography

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newbies in the tinsel town who has a massive social media presence. The Dhadak actor is not only a lover of movies, she is also known to have a fondness for photography. Check out a few pictures taken by her.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Black At Isha Ambani's Engagement Party

Janhvi Kapoor’s photography skills

Janhvi Kapoor has more than 8 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram where she keeps her fans updated. Before rising to fame, Janhvi used to upload pictures of different places and more which are reportedly clicked by her. Some of them are below.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak along with Ishaan Khatter. The movie was extensively shot in Rajasthan. After the poster of the film was out, Janhvi shared a few pictures from the sets. It showed the beautiful locations captured by her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Throwback Video From Her School Days Catches Netizens' Attention Again

During Sonam’s wedding, Janhvi uploaded a picture of the bride and the groom. In it, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were seen sitting groomed in their wedding dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is also flooded with pictures of her vacation in the beaches. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor And Kiara Advani Have Something In Common; Read Details

Janhvi also captured the beautiful sky during her vacation time. The vivid colour of the sky can clearly be seen in her pictures. She even uploaded pictures of various landscapes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Sure Knows How To Carry Soft Wavy Hairstyles With A Lot Of Oomph, See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA