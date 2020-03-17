Janhvi Kapoor's Throwback Video From Her School Days Catches Netizens' Attention Again

Janhvi Kapoor is a popular actor in Bollywood. She has inspired her fans with her acting and sense of fashion. The actor is quite active on social media and she keeps posting pictures of her stylish looks. Recently, one of her throwback videos went viral online and gained many views on social media. Take a look at some more details about the same.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Which B'Town Beauty Aced Ethnic Saree Look Better?

Throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor

In Janhvi Kapoor's video, she is relishing coconut water with one of her friends who is sitting beside her. The actor is seen making funny noises while sipping coconut water. As per reports, the video is from her school days that recently caught the attention of the netizens.

'ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Black At Isha Ambani's Engagement Party

This is not the first time that Janhvi Kapoor's videos or photos went viral. Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor's photos, for her twenty-third birthday, actor Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture of Jahnvi and Shanaya Kapoor. At first glance, fans did not recognise that it was Janhvi Kapoor but as she was mentioned in the tags, fans came to know.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Sure Knows How To Carry Soft Wavy Hairstyles With A Lot Of Oomph, See Pics

On the work front

The actor has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in the upcoming movie Dostana 2 in 2020 alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actor recently also shared a poster of her another upcoming movie that is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The story of the movie is based on the life of the first Indian woman airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi Kapoor also has another movie lined up for 2020 which is Roohi Afzana where she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor's Video Nailing back Squats Will Give You Fitness Goals; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.