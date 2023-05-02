Jared Leto Arrives As Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Pulls A Mid-red Carpet Reveal At MET Gala 2023

Jared Leto has etched his name once again in the exclusive list of uniquely bizarre Met Gala looks. This time, Leto arrived as a life-size version of Karl Lagerfeld's beloved Birman cat, Choupette. Mid-conversation however, he revealed he had more up his sleeve for the night.

Jared Leto arrives as Choupette

A life-size cat made its way to the centre of the red carpet grabbing everybody's attention instantly. The cat stood on its hind legs with piercing blue eyes and adorable pink ears as it posed for the shutterbugs. The cat was Jared Leto. Mid-conversation, Leto slipped the head off the costume, hilariously revealing that his appearance as Choupette, was the result of him losing a bet.

Jared's second Met Gala look

Jared's catsuit fell away to reveal his next appearance, which appeared much like a reversed alter ego for Choupette. Jared's second look carried an all-black floor-length cape fastened at the neck. The cape carried 3D embellished shoulders. Jared also wore fingerless gloves, a direct tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's signature style. Shimmery smokey eyes finished the two-part look. Jared Leto effectively paid his tribute to the theme with both his looks, tied in with amusing theatrics.

More on Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala will be honouring Karl Lagerfeld this year by centring their exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme goes as, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Celebrities and fashion houses will be attending the massive fundraising ball, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their interpretations of the theme. Celebrities collaborate with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.