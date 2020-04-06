Jewellery From Waste Materials: DIY Ideas To Keep You Busy During Quarantine

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has put many people in quarantine. People are practising self-isolation and social distancing which has made them indulge in indoor activities they wouldn't have done otherwise. Be it cleaning the house or playing indoor games or indulge in binge-watching TV shows, people are spending their time in quarantine in their own way.

Arts and crafts is also one of the best ways to spend time while being in quarantine as it can take up a good amount of time. DIY projects like making a pencil holder or photo frames, etc. can also be fun to indulge in. Below are some of the best jewellery one can make by using waste materials readily available at home.

Also read: Baul seminar & concert captivate urban audience with thoughtful discussion & soulful music

Necklace using newspaper

One needs only a minimal number of things like glue, an old newspaper, a string and scissors. To make a necklace using a newspaper, cut strips of the newspaper, apply glue on one end of the strips and start rolling them. Now, join three roles together using the glue. Take the string and put the roles in it and you have yourself an easily made necklace with newspaper.

Also read: Snapping into place: Jigsaw puzzles have ardent following

Button bracelet

Another well known and easy to make DIY jewellery at home is the button bracelet. To make this, one needs buttons, scissors and a 15-20 inches cord or string. First, assort the buttons how you like, double the cord/string and tie a loop. Attach the buttons to the string/cord and tie it. Adding little drops of glue on to the button will help it stay intact for a long time. Do not use an excess of glue on the buttons as it can spoil the overall look of the bracelet.

Also read: LEGO Bricks Exhibition In Manchester: 100 Pieces Of LEGO Art Created By Nathan Sawaya

Also read: Dance moves that you can perform even when you are not a dancer

Also read: Paper Basket: A DIY craft guide on how to make them with your kids