LEGO Bricks Exhibition In Manchester: 100 Pieces Of LEGO Art Created By Nathan Sawaya

Nathan Sawaya, an award-winning artist recently used more than one million LEGO bricks to create approximately 100 pieces of art for an exhibition in Machester. His global touring exhibition The Art of The Brick has been reportedly displayed in over 24 cities including Paris, Shanghai, Moscow and Sydney. While talking to an international media outlet, Sawaya said he uses LEGO bricks because he enjoys seeing people's reactions to artwork created from something with which they are familiar. He further added that his goal with this exhibition is to elevate this simple plaything to a place it had never been before.

Sawaya reportedly said that his artwork is everything from beautiful, to poignant and thought-provoking. The popular pieces include My Boy, Dinosaur and recreating of iconic art, including Mona Lisa. The founder of The Art Revolution Foundation appreciates the cleanliness of the medium. While describing his artwork he said that the shape of the brick is distinctive and eight angles and the prominent lines change to curves if one sees from a distance. He further described it as illuminating, sophisticated and complex.

According to the official website Sawaya said, “My goal is to elevate this simple plaything to a place it has never been before. I also appreciate the cleanliness of the LEGO brick. The right angles. The distinct lines. But, from a distance, those right angles and distinct lines offer new perspectives, changing to curves.”

image source: https://aotbmanchester.co.uk/

READ: Original Picasso Painting Created In 1921 Available For Less Than Rs 8,000

READ: Adobe Users Will Soon Be Able To Live-stream Their Painting Skills

An award-winning artist

Nathan Sawaya is the first artist to ever take LEGO into the art world. He was previously a lawyer and has attended New York University. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honours, further, he has also earned a top position in the world of contemporary art and has created a new dimension by merging Pop Art and Surrealism. His solo work has grabbed the attention of several art critics and pop culture enthusiasts as it has been exhibited in major art institutions throughout the world.

READ: Mural Paintings On Walls Of Patna Draw Attention To Social Issues

READ: Renaissance Painting Found In Elderly Woman's Kitchen Sells For £20.7m