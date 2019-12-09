From 'Oxidized' To 'Gold',take A Look At Some Must-have Types Of Kada Designs

Kadas are bangles like a fashion accessory for hands, which comes in numerous designs and shapes. They are a little wider and broader in shape and look like four-five bangles attached. In today's time, a fashion accessory helps you to accentuate your overall look to a great extent. Kada is amidst the most fashionable hand accessory, worn by women worldwide. In India especially, kadas are quite popular and worn during special occasions. Take a look at some must-have fashion accessories in your jewellery collection.

Oxidized Kadas

Oxidized kadas often go well with ethnic wear. One can choose from a large variety of oxidized kadas available in the market. Silver oxidized kadas with ghungroos are the most saleable type of kadas design. You can trace an array of oxidized jewellery shops when it comes to street shopping. This type of kada design compliments Anarkali suits and saris beautifully.

Jadau Kadas

Jadau kada design is a traditional kada design. Women wear it only on special occasions like engagements or weddings. These are made of either real yellow gold white gold. Jadau kadas are quite heavy and work as a statement jewellery piece with ethnic attires. This fashion accessory is a must-have hand accessory for South-Indian and Rajasthani women. It holds great importance in their culture. Jadau kadas are mostly a part of a temple jewellery set and this type of kada is quite expensive in nature.

Bracelet Kadas

Bracelet kadas, as the name suggests, looks quite similar to bracelets. They can have layers or it could be in the form a single broad bangle. They look really uber-chic and can be worn with both western and ethnic outfits. You can also wear it depending upon the colour of your outfit. From embellished to pearl kadas, there's no dearth in the variety of bracelet kada designs online or in jewellery shops.

Gold Kadas

Gold kadas are very famous amongst Indian families. Married and unmarried women both wear it with lots of enthusiasm. Many Indian women wear it daily, instead of wearing glass bangles. They come in a lot of variants like ones with intricate designs and others with plain simple designs.

