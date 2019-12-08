Are You A Watch Lover? Here're Exquisite Designs That Are Must-haves In Your Collection

A Watch is a must-have accessory in your closet. Generally, people have a watch fetish and flaunt their unique watch collection to family and friends. Wearing a watch not only helps you to keep a check on time, but it is also worn as a stylish fashion accessory. Watches can be worn in different styles, be it entangled with a couple of bracelets or otherwise. There are a plethora of types and designs of watches available in the market. Take a look at a few must-have designs you should own.

Must-Have Watch Designs In Your Wardrobe

Studded Watch

A studded watch is amidst the most saleable female watch design across the globe. Women love diamonds, and there are no two ways about it. A diamond-studded watch can be paired with any type of outfit, be it formal or ethnic. Generally, individuals opt for golden, silver or rose gold colours when it comes to a studded watch. The dial of the watch is bedazzled with crystal or diamond embellishments. This is a classic-watch design that is a must-have in your watch collection.

Smartwatch

Owning a smartwatch has become quite a trend nowadays, especially with young boys and girls. A smartwatch keeps a track on your physical activity, with respect to footsteps, the number of calories burnt per day, etc. There are several companies offering great smartwatches at affordable prices. Essentially a smartwatch is quite lightweight and waterproof in nature.

Analogue Strap Watch

The analogue watch has just two hands which display the time, without any numbers. Working professionals are mostly seen wearing a leather strap analogue watch, as it's comfortable to wear during long hectic hours of the day. Also, you can adjust the size of the leather strap according to your wrist size.

Chronograph Watch

A chronograph watch has many features attached to it, like an independent sweep second hand, date box and a timer. They are generally large in size. The price range of chronograph watch is huge but can vary sometimes from expensive to budget-friendly. A black chronograph watch is a must-have in your closet.