Kamal Haasan At Cannes 2022: 'Vikram' Actor Looks Dapper In Black Suit By Gaurav Gupta

Actor Kamal Haasan has reached the French Riviera for the promotion of his upcoming movie 'Vikram'. Just a day ago, the South star suited up in blue and white to flaunt the NFT poster of Vikram. Now, on Friday, May 20, he took to Instagram to flaunt yet another of his classy looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2022. In the latest photos, Haasan looked dapper in a black suit with a matching bow tie.

Kamal Haasan suits up in black

He opted for a black format shirt which was topped with a black blazer featuring elegant detailing towards the collar. While sharing the photos online, Haasan wrote, "My little place under the sun in a tiny world called cinema." The dapper outfit of the actor was designed by fashion maverick Gaurav Gupta. Take a look at it below:

Kamal Haasan promotes 'Vikram' at Cannes 2022

On Thursday, Haasan opted for a plain white t-shirt which was topped with an ironed blue blazer and matching pants. Meanwhile, statement sunglasses and a rugged beard rounded off his entire look. In one of the previous photos, the South megastar can be seen flaunting an NFT poster of 'Vikram' while striking a pose for the camera. Check it out here:

Kamal Haasan who is a part of the Indian delegation is at Cannes 2022 to launch NFTs pertaining to his upcoming movie Vikram. He has teamed up with Fantico, a Vistas Media Capital Company, to launch the first metaverse experience. While announcing it via social media, Haasan wrote, "Vikram forays into the Metaverse. The much-awaited Vikram NFTs on http://Vikram.vistaverse.io will be revealed today at Cannes Film Festival 2022."

Vikram forays into the Metaverse.

The much awaited Vikram NFTs on https://t.co/0t68cOrzW5 will be revealed today at Cannes Film Festival 2022.#VikramFromJune3 #VikraminMetaverse #VikramNFT #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/kjTrwVw1lK — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 18, 2022

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram features an ensemble cast of prolific actors including Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from them, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Sampath Ram, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das will be seen essaying pivotal roles. On Thursday, the makers of the movie also released the Hindi trailer of the upcoming actioner. This came just a couple of days later the Tamil trailer of the movie surfaced on the internet. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on June 3, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan