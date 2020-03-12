Kareena To Yami, Face Masks Are A Rage Among Celebs; Here's What It Does To Your Skin

Bollywood celebrities have time and again given out their beauty secrets. One of the most common things in their beauty regime has been the use of face masks. Kareena Kapoor, Tamannah Bhatia, and Yami Gautam have, in the past, been seen using facemasks of different kinds. Face masks can do quite a bit for your facial skin woes. Have a look at a few advantages of putting on a face mask.

Advantages of face masks

1. Clear skin

Clear skin is the most basic use of a face mask. The mask sheet will clear out all the dead skin and help you get the most out of your money. It will also keep pimples away and eventually reduce black spots giving your face a glow. The best part about these face masks is that they can be easily used without much hassle.

2. Increases hydration

Face mask sheets can also effectively increase the softness of the skin. Skin gets drier when it has run out of moisture. If you put on a mask for some time, you will have moisturized skin for quite some time. Putting some cream on top will also help you maintain the soft texture.

3. Proper skin tone

Unlevelled skin tone is a basic problem noticed in most of the people. This problem arises because of divided suntan or improper use of facial creams. When you use the facial mask sheet, you will notice an even skin tone right from the beginning. You will also get a glow which will make your skin look younger.

4. Reduces fine lines

Fine lines and open pores often makes the skin look aged. You can put on a facial mask sheet just for fifteen minutes, if you wish to get rid of these fine lines.

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yami Gautam Instagram

