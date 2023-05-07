Katy Perry Honours Princess Diana In Lilac At King Charles III's Coronation?

King Charles III was crowned King of the United Kingdom on May 6, at Westminster Abbey. Besides the royal family, several eminent guests from across the globe had been invited to grace the historic event with their presence. Among the prestigious attendees was singer Katy Perry. Katy Perry will also reportedly be marking her presence at the royal concert with a scheduled performance. Katy Perry's ensemble at the coronation caught the attention of many who believe it to be a subtle tribute to the late Princess Diana who had also been spotted in a similar attire.

Katy Perry honours Princess Diana in lilac



Katy Perry's look for King Charles III's coronation featured a striking monochromatic look in lilac. Katy's look featured a fitted coat with broad petalled lapels and a matching hemline. This was paired with a straight fitting A-line skirt in the same shade conservatively ending below the knees. The cincher in the entire look was Katy's massive derby hat. The Vivienne Westwood elbow-length opera gloves added a final touch of drama to the statement look. With everybody attending the historic event putting their best fashion foot forward, Katy's look for the day caught attention for a separate set of reasons. Many believe the Smile singer's choice of colour was an intentional ode to the late Princess Diana who had also been pictured in a much more sombre version of this outfit, in the same shade.

Katy at the coronation



Katy Perry's appearance at King Charles III's coronation also made headlines for reasons besides her perceived tribute to Princess Diana. Several videos of the singer have been going viral in which she can be seen having a hard time finding her seat. Her choice of accessory with the oversized derby hat was also a cause of slight concern as it was reportedly blocking the view of those sitting behind her.

More on King Charles III's coronation



In honour of King Charles III's coronation, the Buckingham Palace released an official statement carrying information about the proceedings of the event. The statement revealed details about the royal concert which is to be held at Windsor Castle. The statement also carried details about The Big Help Out, a national campaign based on volunteering.