Fashion At King Charles' Coronation: Jill Biden, Emmanuel Macron & Others' Outfit Choice

Several guests have arrived at the King Charles Coronation, ranging from experimental rock musician Nick Cave to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron
French President Emmanuel Marcon arrived at King Charles III's coronation ceremony with France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. While Macron wore a black suit, his wife wore a cream co-ord set.

Emma Thompson
British actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson arrived at the Coronation of King Charles III in a red dress with floral patterns.

Jill Biden
The U.S. first lady, Jill Biden, arrived at the event in a sky-blue dress and paired it with blue hand gloves. She finished the look with a blue ribbon over her head. 

Nick Cave
Australian experimental musician Nick Cave is also in attendance at the coronation ceremony. He wore a black suit to the event. 

Prince Harry
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrived at the event in a plain black suit.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wore a deep blue Royal Victorian Order garb with scarlet edges. She wore an ivory silk crepe dress from Alexander McQueen and completed her look with a tiara.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
Prince Louis wore a blue suit at the coronation while Princess Charlotte also wore an ivory silk dress from Alexander McQueen. 

Rishi Sunak
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was present at the ceremony in a black three-piece suit, and contrasted the look with a white shirt and a blue tie. 

