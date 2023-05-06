Fashion At King Charles' Coronation: Jill Biden, Emmanuel Macron & Others' Outfit Choice

Quick links:
French President Emmanuel Marcon arrived at King Charles III's coronation ceremony with France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. While Macron wore a black suit, his wife wore a cream co-ord set.
British actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson arrived at the Coronation of King Charles III in a red dress with floral patterns.
The U.S. first lady, Jill Biden, arrived at the event in a sky-blue dress and paired it with blue hand gloves. She finished the look with a blue ribbon over her head.
Australian experimental musician Nick Cave is also in attendance at the coronation ceremony. He wore a black suit to the event.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wore a deep blue Royal Victorian Order garb with scarlet edges. She wore an ivory silk crepe dress from Alexander McQueen and completed her look with a tiara.
Prince Louis wore a blue suit at the coronation while Princess Charlotte also wore an ivory silk dress from Alexander McQueen.