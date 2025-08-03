Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With Effortless Dance On War 2 Song Aavan Jaava, Fans Miss Kiara Advani

Hrithik Roshan attended a ‘City Of Dreams' event in Sri Lanka. In a viral clip, the actor was seen grooving War 2 song, Aavan Jaavan. The event took place on the day when Rajinikanth's starrer Coolie 2 trailer released. For the unversed, both War 2 and Coolie will release on August 14.

Hrithik Roshan's grooves to Aavan Jaavan

On August 2, Hrithik Roshan flaunted his effortless dance moves on the song, Aavan Jaavan. In a now viral video, the War 2 actor could be seen suited up when he recreated the steps from the viral track of War 2. Fans of the actor took to the comment section to swoon over the actor's charm.

A user wrote, “Beautiful, it's a pleasure to see him dancing live”. Another netizen wrote, “Such an innocent, brilliant dancer he is”. Gushing over his looks, a fan wrote, “How adorable can one look?". Hrithik Roshan also took to his Instagram account to share photos from the event. He shared the photos with the caption, “Thank you Sri Lanka for a memorable evening. See you soon in the cinemas, 14th Aug.” The War 2 actor donned a black and white for the occasion.

Hrithik Roshan's War 2 to hit screens with Rajinikanth's Coolie

Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role as Agent Kabir in War 2. The film also marks the debut of Jr NTR in Bollywood and the maiden project of Kiara Advani in the YRF spyverse. The film will hit screens on August 14, and the anticipation for it is high. The sixth film in the YRF spyverse, War 2, is directed by Ayan Mukerji.



