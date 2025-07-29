Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani's War 2 Has This In Common With Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Brahmastra

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 is all set to hit the big screens on August 14. Ahead of the release, the makers have announced that the first song from the film will be released on August 31, on the occasion of Kiara Advani's birthday. The song is said to be a romantic ballad and will feature Hrithik Roshan and Kiara.

The upcoming song has something in common with the Brahmastra track, Kesariya, which featured the real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and became the biggest hit of the album. The War 2 song, Aavan Jaavan, marks the reunion of the Kesariya artists- director Ayan Mukerji, composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh. With the same creative forces, the new War 2 song is expected to strike similar emotional chords among the audience.



Ayan Mukerji shared the first look of the song on his Instagram account. The director also shared that the name of the song is Aavan Jaavan. As per Bollywood Hungama, the song is a part of the flashback sequence, which will narrate how the love story between Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and Kavya (Kiara Advani) began. A source close to the production told the publication, "It is a beautiful track that shows the romance between Hrithik and Kiara’s characters in War 2. The song is soft, emotional, and soulful—very different from the high-octane tone of the film. It will reveal the backstory of their relationship.”



