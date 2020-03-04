Kim Kardashian Shares A Rare Picture From Her Shoot With Vanessa Beecroft

Kim Kardashian is quite active on social media and often treats fans with her pictures. She also posts pictures with her loved ones and her looks from various events. Kim Kardashian is also known to impress fans with her fashionable pictures on Instagram.

The actor rarely shares throwback pictures on Instagram and when she does, the internet is taken by storm. Recently, Kim Kardashian shared a throwback picture from her shoot with Vanessa Beecroft. In the picture, the actor looked stunning in an all-white avatar.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian sported a white body-con encompassing sheer outfit. The actor definitely gave fans a flashback to her blonde hair with dreadlocks. She also opted for nude makeup, well-browed eyebrows, and mascaraed eyelashes. Check out the picture below:

As soon as Kim Kardashian posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. Along with others, her sister Kylie Jenner also commented on the post with a fire emoji. Check out a few comments below:

Earlier, Kim Kardashian had posted her childhood picture where fans went on to compare her with her daughter, Chicago. Kim Kardashian looked completely different in the picture. She looked stunning with no makeup, short hair and expressive eyes. Check out the picture below:

Check some of Kim Kardashian’s throwback pictures on her Instagram handle

