Kim Kardashian Receives Severe Backlash Over Braided Look At Kanye West's PFW Show

Kim Kardashian is receiving huge backlash online after the reality star stepped out in a long braided hairstyle at the Paris Fashion Week. Kim Kardashian stepped out in this look while promoting her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 8 at PFW. But this is not the first time that KKW Beauty owner has been criticised for cultural appropriation.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most photographed celebrities in the world. Hence each movement of the reality star is scrutinised by the media. But recently Kim Kardashian received severe backlash online. This backlash was a result of the hairstyle that Kim Kardashian sported during the Paris Fashion Week.

It all started when Kim Kardashian stepped out at the Paris Fashion Week to support her husband Kanye West. Kanye West was presenting his Yeezy Season 8 collection at the PFW. Kim Kardashian sported some items from Yeezy S8 and sported some long braids. Kim’s look led to immediate outrage on social media. People were quick to point out to the reality star that she is not black and by sporting this look she is disrespecting black people.

Yeezy Season 8 pic.twitter.com/KGptFecHNC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020

Bruh why do you keep doing this? You think she’d learn. Put your hair up in a high pony and go to the fashion show like everyone else. — DaenerysSTAN ಥ_ಥ (@AlexanderRoko) March 3, 2020

kim we get it, you wanna be black — avocadhoe (@donotbemessy) March 3, 2020

But as mentioned earlier this is not the first time Kim Kardashian has received backlash regarding cultural appropriation. Back in 2019, the reality star released her Kimono shapewear which was then deemed disrespectful since it disrespecting Japanese culture. Later on, Kim Kardashian apologised on one of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode. She said that her intention was never to offend anybody. She further added that she foolishly and ignorantly thought that it would never be a problem.

