Royal Vanity Shines, As King Charles III Celebrates His First Trooping The Colour Parade

On Saturday, Britons witnessed the glorious British might as the soldiers conducted the famous military parade called Trooping The Colour. Over 1,400 soldiers took part in the parade.
The event which dates back to 1748 also marks the ceremonial birthday of a British sovereign. UK's King Charles III celebrated his first ceremonial birthday as the British King.
The royal procession makes its way down the Mall to take part in the Trooping The Colour parade. Charles became the first monarch to ride a horse in decades.
UK royals, Prince William, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne also took part in the procession and rode their respective horses. In the event, the King reviews the troops of different 'Colour'.
The Queen Consort Camilla was accompanied by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. The two were pictured leaving Buckingham Palace. The parade is considered as UK's most impressive & iconic annual event.
The little royals also took part in the event. While Princess Charlotte graced the event in a white dress, Prince George and Prince Loius wore little black tuxedos.
The royal minions also waved at the crowd as they took part in the procession. The cameras also managed to capture the goofy expression of the royal kids.
The Princess of Wales wore a beautiful green dress. The wife of Prince William was seen all smiles as she gets captured returning to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles III waved at the crowd and held hands with Queen Consort Camilla. The royal family came to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to conclude the event.
The Kensington Royals were seen enamouring the flypast that took place to conclude the event. However, the three royal kids' goofy expressions stole the show.
The youngest son of Prince William, Prince Louis left the Britons Awestruck after he was captured saluting the pilots involved in the flypast. Prince George stood beside his brother.
The ceremony was concluded by a spectacular fly-past involving 70 aircraft. It was conducted by the 3 military services. They flew past Buckingham Palace showcasing the colours of the British flag.