Know The Best Storage Hacks Before Packing Away Winter Clothes

The changing season brings with it the herculean task of bringing out the lightweight summer clothes and replacing them with the sweaters and jackets out during the chilly months. While the first part is still easy, packing away the heavy winter clothes requires several manhours and motivation. While the wardrobe rotation is an unavoidable task, if not done well, simply stuffing winter clothing into boxes or the back of a cupboard can damage fabrics, attract pests and lead to unpleasant odours when the items are taken out months later. Proper storage not only protects your clothes but also helps them last longer. Here are easy hacks that will help you carefully put the garments away, without causing any harm.

Clean the clothes before storing them

Representative Image | Freepik

One of the most important steps before packing winter clothes is to wash or dry-clean them. Even if garments appear clean, sweat, body oils and small stains can settle into the fabric and attract insects over time. Wool, coats and sweaters should be properly cleaned according to the care instructions. Once cleaned, make sure the clothes are completely dry before storing them to prevent mould and mildew.

Use breathable storage bags

Plastic bags might seem convenient, but they can trap moisture and damage delicate fabrics. Instead, choose breathable cotton garment bags, cloth storage boxes or vacuum storage bags for bulky items like jackets and blankets. These help save space while protecting clothes from dust and humidity.

Fold the woollen clothes instead of hanging them



Representative Image | Freepik

While it may be tempting to hang sweaters and woollen garments in the wardrobe, doing so for long periods can stretch the fabric and distort their shape. It is recommended to fold heavier winter items and place them neatly in storage boxes or drawers. Delicate coats and structured jackets, however, can be hung using sturdy padded hangers.



Add some pest repellent

Moths and insects are a common problem when storing winter clothing, especially wool and cashmere. Instead of chemical mothballs, consider natural options such as cedar blocks, neem leaves, lavender sachets or cloves. These help keep pests away while leaving a pleasant scent in storage spaces.

Label and organise the clothes

Representative Image | Freepik

Proper organisation can make seasonal wardrobe changes much easier. Label storage boxes based on categories such as sweaters, shawls, thermals or accessories. Transparent boxes or clear labels will help you quickly find what you need when the winter season returns.

Store in a dry and cool spot