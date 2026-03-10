R Madhavan Calls Rice Kanji His 'Favourite Breakfast', Here's How You Can Prepare The Easy Dish At Home

R Madhavan is one of the most followed actors in Bollywood. At 55, he is adored by his fans not only for his acting prowess but also for his discipline and commitment to fitness. In an old interview, he confessed that the secret to his fitness is eating light and healthy. Talking about his favourite breakfast dish, especially during the summer, R Madhavan mentioned rice kanji.

Talking to Curly Tales, the Shaitan star said, “Believe it or not…kanji, or overnight fermented boiled rice, which is taken with curd and tadka, is the most cooling, filling, and calming breakfast that I can ever have." When asked if the simple dish provides ample nutrition, the actor added, “It is supposed to be extremely nutritious and high energy. Although I feel really sleepy after having it." If you are also hearing about the dish for the first time, know exactly what it is and how to make it at home.

What is rice kanji?

Rice kanji is a humble, nourishing dish that has long been a staple in many Indian households. It resembles a thin porridge made by cooking rice with plenty of water until it becomes soft and slightly soupy. It is widely consumed in southern and eastern parts of India, particularly in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Kanji is known for being light, comforting and easy to digest.



Traditionally, rice kanji was considered a simple meal for farmers and labourers because it is filling, inexpensive and quick to prepare. Over time, however, it has gained popularity as a healthy comfort food that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. The dish is often served when someone is unwell, as its mild flavour and soft texture make it gentle on the stomach.



How to make rice kanji?

Preparing rice kanji at home is easy and requires only a few basic ingredients. The best part about it is that it can be cooked using leftover rice.

½ cup cooked rice (regular white rice or parboiled rice)

3 to 4 cups of water

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

4-6 curry

A pinch of hing

A pinch of salt



Step-by-step recipe of rice kanji

1. Simply soak leftover rice in water overnight. Keep it covered and in a dark location.

2. The following morning, take the rice and add tadka.

3. Make the tadka using oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, cumin and hing.

4. Add a pinch of salt if desired and stir well. Serve at room temperature.