Know The Difference Between Gel And Acrylic Nail Extensions Before Your Next Salon Visit

If you have shot a confused look at the nail salon when the beautician asks you if you want a gel or an acrylic extension, you are not alone. While the two might appear similar, there are several distinctions between the kinds of nail extensions. Though both promise long, polished nails, they differ in application, durability, appearance, and maintenance. Before your next manicure session, know the difference between the two.

What are acrylic nails?

Acrylic extensions are typically created by mixing liquid monomer with a powder polymer to form a thick paste. This paste is applied over natural nails or nail tips and hardens when exposed to air. Most importantly, this does not require UV exposure.

Compared to gel nails, arcylic provide better strength and durability. They are often preferred by people who want long nails that can withstand daily wear and tear. Since acrylics are harder, they are less likely to break during household chores or frequent typing. They are also cheaper to achieve and more affordable to repair than their gel counterparts. However, acrylic nails can sometimes feel heavier on the fingers. The strong chemical smell during application may also be uncomfortable for some people. If not removed properly, they may weaken natural nails over time.



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What are gel nails?

Gel extensions use a gel-based formula that is cured under a UV or LED lamp. Unlike acrylics, gel nails tend to have a glossier and more natural appearance. The benefit of this kind of manicure is that it is lightweight, flexible, and ideal for people who prefer a softer finish.

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