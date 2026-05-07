Polka Dots To Skinny Jeans: Five Style Picks That Never Go Out Of Fashion

Trends in fashion may change from season to season, but some styles are timeless across generations. Wardrobes are often refreshed with what seems to be the dominant trends of the year. Tight-fitted silhouettes paved the way for baggy clothes, and erstwhile bell-bottoms made a rebranded return as fit and flare. Yet, there are some pieces that one never really parts ways with. In fact, when you take out these pieces once in a while, compliments flow in, and no one ever says 'It's so last season'. Such is the beauty of these fashion staples. Be it classic Y2K or skinny jeans, while fits keep evolving and new trends flood market shelves, these never fully disappear from mainstream style.

Peplum tops

A recurrent fashion trend for decades | Image: Freepik

The peplum top has been a recurrent fashion trend for decades, constantly reappearing in modern collections with fresh styling. The style, which first originated in ancient Greece and was later made popular by Christian Dior’s “New Look” designs in the 1940s, still appears on runways today, including the recent spring/summer 2026 collections at Paris Fashion Week.

Y2K style

Y2K is now considered chic and demure | Image: Freepik

Y2K fashion persists due to changing fashion cycles and digital culture. The aesthetic is constantly coming back through low-rise denim, derived from the styling of the early 2000s. In India, Bollywood and social media have helped keep the Y2K-inspired fashion alive as a visible phenomenon for youth audiences. What was once considered 'gaudy' and 'jarring', is now chic and demure.

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Skinny jeans

A staple of everyday fashion | Image: Freepik

Skinny jeans first gained popularity in the 1950's, but the trend started in the 2000's and remained popular through early 2010 as well. They have been a staple of everyday fashion, but their form-fitting shape and flexible style have kept them in fashion through the ages. While airier and looser fits have flooded fashion wardrobes, the charm of high-rise, skinny fit never really went away.

Polka dots

One of the classiest prints in fashion | Image: Freepik

One of the most classic prints in fashion. The pattern is often found on dresses and blazers and has evolved with the times, but remains a vintage look for generations.

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Denim jackets

Denim jackets' versatility has helped them stay relevant every year | Image: Freepik