Kriti Sanon's Viral Jab Talak Beach Dress Comes With A Surprisingly Affordable Price Tag

Kriti Sanon's boho chic looks from Cocktail 2 photos and videos have gone viral. Cocktail movie, back in 2012, presented Deepika Padukone in a fiery and sexy avatar, in line with her spirited character Veronica. The same fearless vibe is expected of Kriti's Ally in the sequel, set to release in June. Her bold outfits have already stirred chatter, and one beach dress in particular has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and fans.

Kriti stands out in Jab Talak song in a figure-skimming mini that features a daring plunge halter neckline with a cut-out bodice framed by luxe irregular resin beads. The standout frilly tiered skirt flares with movement and adds texture and flirtiness to the silhouette. An open back with resin clasp detail enhances the drama from every angle, while the Viper print brings a wild and vibrant feel.

This dress is from the label Outcast. Kriti's cascading layered hairstyle and the sun kissed glam amps up the hotness quotient by several notches. On the label's website, this mini dress is priced at ₹11,300. If this price range excits you then you can also pick Kriti's Jab Talak dress for your next beach outing.

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As this look of Kriti went viral after Cocktail 2 song release, the actress posted some photos on Instagram, flaunting her style and fit body in it. The caption to the post read, "Bronzed Baby needs cocktails.. 2 please (sic)."

Kriti's Outcast dress in Cocktail 2 has gone viral | Image: Instagram

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