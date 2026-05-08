Bhooth Bangala: Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Denies All Allegations In ₹48 Lakh Non-payment Controversy

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla sparked a controversy after a vendor on the movie alleged non-payment of dues. Days later, Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited issued a strong statement denying all allegations. In the statement, the production house clarified that all their financial obligations have been taken care of.

Bhooth Bangla team issues official statement

Balaji Telefilms issued an official statement claiming that they have fulfilled all financial commitments. In a report in Mid-Day, the production house shared, “Balaji Telefilms Limited has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations in relation to various projects undertaken by the company." The producer, Ektaa Kapoor, is yet to make a public statement about the controversy on social media.

What is the non-payment dues controversy?

According to a report in Mid-Day, a vendor claimed that Balaji Telefilms Limited owes him close to ₹30 lakh in fees. "Payments are getting stuck for months. Once the film is released, it becomes difficult to get the money out. The 90-day invoice clearance has become a thing of the past,” a vendor was quoted as saying.

Another crew member alleged that they are waiting for their ₹18 Lakh dues and also flagged that the non-payment issue has become a common, industry-wide problem. “Top talent and key vendors are prioritised when it comes to payment. The crew is asked to wait,” a crew member told the portal.



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