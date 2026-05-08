Viral Video: Elderly Man Lets Shahid Kapoor Break Queue At Airport Days After Kareena Kapoor Faced Backlash For 'Skipping Line'

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on the afternoon of May 8. A video of the actor from the terminal went viral on social media. The video caught the attention of social media users after an elderly man was seen helping out the actor.

Shahid Kapoor's video from the airport goes viral

In the brief clip circulating on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor could be seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. The actor is seen exiting his car and joining the short digiyatra queue to enter the terminal. For the travel, Shahid chose a comfortable yet stylish outfit.

He donned a white t-shirt and paired it with a matching loose-fitted bottom. He teamed the look with a blue jacket and accessorised the outfit with sunglasses and black sports shoes. In the clip, the actor was seen waiting patiently for his turn before an elderly man took notice of him. The man asks Shahid to skip the queue and go over him. He said, "Sir, please go ahead, or the people will crowd you." The actor hesitates initially, but eventually thanks the man and moves ahead.



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Social media users took to the comment section of the video to hail praises of the man. A comment read, “Uncle ji has more civic sense than half of the population in this country.” Another user read, "Thats what Shahid earned! Respect from even elderly people!" Another comment read, “How cutly be asked to uncle are you sure!!” Netizens praised the ‘humility' of the man and Shahid both.



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When Kareena Kapoor faced backlash in a similar situation