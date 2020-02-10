Light Therapy | The Trending Skincare Evolution To Treat Your Acne

Light Therapy is latest evolution in the world of skincare. As the name suggests, it is a therapy which is done with the help of a special light. Reportedly, Light Therapy helps in fighting active acne, acne scars and prevents acne. Light therapy for acne has taken the skincare industry by storm. It is not only trending across the globe but has also garnered a lot of appreciation by skincare experts and dermatologists. Let's take a look and know more about light therapy and understand its advantages-

What is Light Therapy and how does it help in acne reduction?

Acne is a menace and no matter what you do, it takes ages to heal. But with skincare's latest evolution of Light Therapy, acne can not only be treated but also be prevented. Light therapy for acne is also known as Phototherapy. The very concept of Light Therapy was founded in the United States of America by the American Academy of Dermatology. In light therapy, the affected area of your skin is exposed to light. This process continues for a short span of time in order to cure the acne affected area. The light used for the acne cure treatment can be a blue, or red light, as each light therapy has its own distinct benefits. Calculated wavelengths of the light kill the acne promoting bacteria on the skin. Acne bacteria is very prone and sensitive to light rays, this is why this skincare therapy actually works in curing acne.

What are the various types of Light Therapy for acne reduction?

Red Light Therapy-For active acne treatments

Blue Light Therapy-To cure cystic acne

What are the advantages of Red Light Therapy?

Fights acne scars

Improves cell metabolism

Boosts blood circulation

Reduces signs of ageing

What are the advantages of Blue Light Therapy?

Helps in treating pigmentation

Cures the problem of blemishes

Treats cystic acne majorly

Light therapy for acne is not advisable for those

Consuming antibiotics

Taking cancer treatment

Pregnant or breast-feeding ladies

Have sensitive skin

What are Repercussions /Disadvantages of Light Therapy?

Like every other therapy, light therapy for acne treatment also has a couple of Side-effects or Repercussions like-

An eruption of dark spots

Skin rashes

Extreme redness

Dry Skin

Swelling

Peeled Skin

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of skin-related advisory, kindly check with your dermatologist before taking this skincare therapy as there could be different results for different individuals.