Lipstick Shades Which Compliment Ethnic Outfits To A T

Lipstick is a woman's best friend. Your lipstick shade not only defines your personality, but it also enhances your beautiful smile. From pinks, reds, and nudes, there are a zillion shades to choose from. Also, a variety of lipsticks are available in the market in terms of their texture like matte, liquid, sheer, glossy, satin, and creamy. However, the question of the hour is, which lipstick shade compliments an ethnic outfit to a T?

Nude lipsticks:

A nude shade makes your face look very radiant. It gives you that natural look on a bright ethnic outfit with a heavy dupatta. Even though there’s no dearth of nude lipstick shades in the market, women find it difficult to zero on a specific shade, which does not give a washed-out look. While picking a nude lipstick shade, it’s important to keep in mind that it should closely resemble your skin tone.

Bold Red:

Red lipstick has the capacity to go well with every Indian outfit be it a Sari, an Anarkali, or a Lehenga. There are quite a few shades in the family of reds, like cherry red, ruby red, or magenta red. Red lipstick, when teamed up with black smokey eyes looks ravishing on women, especially with traditional Indian outfits.

Hot Pink:

A highly recommended lipstick shade which has been trending like crazy this year is hot pink. Be it a matte lipstick or one with gloss formulation, this shade is a real steal. Hot pink lips look very bold and instantly brightens up your face. This shade looks magnificent when teamed with winged eyeliner, on a Salwar suit or Patiala dress. A perfect party shade, it has a tint of pop which makes you look beautiful from every frame. A must-try this wedding season.

Coral lipstick:

A coral lipstick can be worn with any clothing — be it ethnic or fusion. This shade created quite a stir in 2019 and has been the talk of the town ever since several celebrities were spotted wearing it. Coral lips look very bold, and they give an edge to your personality, especially when teamed up with solid attires like a solid shade embroidered Sari. A must-have lipstick shade this wedding season in your vanity box.

