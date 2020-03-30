Meghan Markle: 5 Looks To Take Fashion Inspiration From Duchess Of Sussex

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, at Windsor. Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, is often seen making great fashion choices while maintaining her trademark sleek and contemporary vibe. She has, no doubt, inspired many of the style queens from her fashion statements. What we have come to expect from the royal in terms of fashion are plenty of clean lines, dreamy cream dresses, waist-cinching belts, and sweet, dainty jewellery pieces all with that "Markle flair".

Also Read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Lawsuit Takes On British Tabloids

Top 5 Looks of Meghan Markle

Wearing her standout look on September 23, 2019, the Duchess of Sussex stunned in a sky blue frock from Veronica Beard with black sandals while visiting the District 6 Museum and Homecoming Centre in South Africa. The former Suits actor sure knows how to step out in style.

Image Credits: Megan Markle Instagram

Also Read: Duchess Meghan Markle Gives An Emotional Response During Interview

The Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the Royal Albert Hall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts.‬ ‪Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.‬

In the below pic, Megan Markle is wearing a black dress with a small red flower. She complimented her look by tieing her hair in a bun and wearing small earrings. Less is more and we can surely learn this from the Dutchess.

Image Credits: Instagram

Also Read: Meghan Markle Duchess Of Sussex Breaks Protocol To Hug Kate Robertson

In Birkenhead, England, the Duchess of Sussex made a statement in a purple Babaton by Aritzia Maxwell number with a bold scarlet Sentaler red wrap coat, matching Stuart Weitzman pumps and cognac leather Gabriela Hearst Nina bag.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Duchess Of Sussex Breaks Protocol To Hug Kate Robertson

Image Credits: Instagram

The Duchess took outfit inspiration from Queen Letizia for a One Young World Event, donning the same burgundy pencil skirt the Spanish royal wore to an event in South Korea a day prior. Markle completed the monochromatic look with a matching sweater and heels.

Also Read: Meghan Markle: I Was Warned British Tabloids Would Destroy My Life

Image Credits: Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle while introducing her son to the Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. She was wearing a simple, long black and white dress. Markle completed he look with black heels. Truly, a great outfit choice to pick for informal gatherings.

Image Credits: Instagram

Also Read: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Nickname For Archie Is Halloween Themed