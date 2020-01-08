'Mehendi' Designs: All You Need To Know About Different Types Of Mehendi

Mehendi is a significant aspect of desi households. Used in almost all types of festivals and celebrations, henna adds more elegance to one's beauty.

It is a celebrated function at weddings too, where one whole event is dedicated to it called the Mehendi ceremony. It is also used to colour the hair.

While some people majorly enjoy the fragrance of Mehendi, others totally dislike it. Apart from the traditional ones, there are various other types of Mehendi designs that differ from religion to religion and sometimes the occasion. Here are a few other types of Mehendi.

All you need to know about the different types of Mehendi designs

Arabic Mehendi Design

Known for its intricate bold lines and fine empty spaces, this Mehendi art is quite popular among the crowds. This design originated from the Gulf countries and hence, the name. The design is mainly classified by its minimal yet intricate artwork.

The space in this type of design is of utter importance as it makes the adjacent designs and patterns stand out.

Moroccan Mehendi Design

This style is recognised for its unisex designs and is also applied by men who are interested in henna designs. The Moroccan Mehendi Design is known for its minimal design style. It mainly comprises of geometric shapes, curves, and traditional tribal patterns, shapes and embossed dots.

Indo-Western Mehendi Design

This type of Mehendi offers the crowd with the best of both worlds. It is a combination of traditional Indian Mehendi patterns and off-the-wall designs. The most noticeable and the most-loved feature of this style is adding short messages to it apart from the funky designs.

African Mehendi Design

The design is slowly gaining wide popularity around the globe. This style comprises tribal designs and patterns but it also bears a lot of similarities with Arabic designs. The African Mehendi designs also consist of a lot of gaps and are classified with their bold borders. The wavy pattern is one of the most commonly used designs in African Mehendi.

Indo-Arabic Mehendi Design

This style combines Arabic designs with the Indian style of Mehendi designing. What makes this type so special is the intricacy and beauty of Indian design combined with bold lines and empty spaces. These designs also include floral patterns which are eye-catching and gives an elegant look.

