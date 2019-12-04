The Debate
The Debate
Best Saree Designs Inspired By Bollywood Actors For A Mehndi Function

Fashion

Best saree designs are often sought when one wishes to dress up for wedding functions, especially Mehendi and sangeet. Here we provide some style tips-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
best saree designs

Wedding season is just around and we all are aware that in India, there are ample of functions in marriage where you can dress up. One of the most enjoyed functions at a wedding is also the mehndi function. Ladies gear up to wear new clothes and fashionable jewellery for all different functions. For the mehndi function, one can wear many designer sarees with vibrant colour shades. Hence, here are some ideas for the people who are confused about what sarees to wear for the mehndi function.

Also read | When Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebs Slayed In Silk Sarees

Check out these amazing saree ideas from some Bollywood actors for a Mehndi function

1. Dark green saree with stonework and golden necklace and dark shade lipstick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also read | Mithila Palkar Instagram: The Little Things Actor Raises Temperatures With Her Saree Look

2. Highlight your beautiful features with simplicity in this simple designer multicolour saree by tieing the hair behind and wearing a Maang Tika.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

3. Wear this light green shade saree with big designer Jumkas and dark shade lipstick to highlight your face.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

4. Go traditional with this beautiful Indian traditional saree in bright green colour. A simple neckpiece can highlight your overall feature. Also, tie your hair like a bun with a Gajra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also read | Kangana Ranaut To Tamannaah: How To Style Traditional Saree This Wedding Season

5. Rock the mehndi function with this elegant pink colour saree and a traditional Choker with hair kept open.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

6. Wear a Banarsi Indian traditional saree in golden colour with a heavy designer Choker in your neck, keeping your hair slight curly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also read | From Sonam Kapoor To Sonakshi Sinha, Actors Pull Off The Statement Jacket With Saree Look

Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

