Best Saree Designs Inspired By Bollywood Actors For A Mehndi Function

Wedding season is just around and we all are aware that in India, there are ample of functions in marriage where you can dress up. One of the most enjoyed functions at a wedding is also the mehndi function. Ladies gear up to wear new clothes and fashionable jewellery for all different functions. For the mehndi function, one can wear many designer sarees with vibrant colour shades. Hence, here are some ideas for the people who are confused about what sarees to wear for the mehndi function.

Check out these amazing saree ideas from some Bollywood actors for a Mehndi function

1. Dark green saree with stonework and golden necklace and dark shade lipstick.

2. Highlight your beautiful features with simplicity in this simple designer multicolour saree by tieing the hair behind and wearing a Maang Tika.

3. Wear this light green shade saree with big designer Jumkas and dark shade lipstick to highlight your face.

4. Go traditional with this beautiful Indian traditional saree in bright green colour. A simple neckpiece can highlight your overall feature. Also, tie your hair like a bun with a Gajra.

5. Rock the mehndi function with this elegant pink colour saree and a traditional Choker with hair kept open.

6. Wear a Banarsi Indian traditional saree in golden colour with a heavy designer Choker in your neck, keeping your hair slight curly.

